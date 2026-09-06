Assam allows bars, restaurants to sell 180 ml and 375 ml liquor bottles again

Bars, restaurants and other on-shop liquor establishments in Assam will once again be permitted to sell liquor in 180 ml and 375 ml bottles, following a decision by the state Excise Department.

Excise Minister Atul Bora announced the decision after chairing a review meeting of the department at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati. The move follows long-standing demands from licensed liquor traders, who had raised concerns about business losses after the smaller bottle sizes were discontinued.

The reintroduction of the 180 ml and 375 ml bottles is expected to help on-shop licence holders cater to customer demand while providing financial relief to bars and restaurants. The Excise Department also expects the measure to contribute to higher state excise revenue.

During the review meeting, Bora held separate discussions with senior and junior excise officials and directed them to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards the sale and distribution of illegal and illicitly brewed liquor.

The minister instructed officials to maintain strict surveillance along Assam's inter-state borders to check the illegal transportation of liquor and ensure that government revenue is not adversely affected by unlawful trade.

The meeting also reviewed plans for the commercial production, marketing and promotion of indigenous liquor, or "heritage liquor", associated with Assam's indigenous tribal traditions and culture. The initiative seeks to take such products to wider markets, including international markets, while creating opportunities to strengthen the local economy.

Bora also emphasised the need to make the department's revenue collection system more transparent through online mechanisms. He directed officials to conduct regular enforcement drives to prevent revenue leakage arising from illegal liquor trade.

The minister also heard the concerns of licensed liquor traders and assured them that measures would be taken to provide a smooth and secure operating environment for businesses complying with the law.

Bora said the review was aimed at curbing irregularities and illegal transportation while improving the efficiency and discipline of the Excise Department. The measures, he said, are intended to eliminate illegal liquor trade, boost excise revenue and create a more stable business environment for licensed traders.