Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with noted personalities namely Shankar Mahadevan, Venkatesh Iyer, B Praak, Jeev Milkha Singh, Kirron Kher to join India’s first youth-led inter-city competition to clean beaches, hills and tourist spots.

Ara Yoddhas, Benarasi Warriors, Barbati Bacons, Green Guardians of Gandhinagar, Navi Mumbai ECO Knights, Chandigarh Challengers, Incredible Swachh Indoris are not sporting teams. They are lakhs of enthusiastic youth who have formed teams to participate in the Indian Swachhata League that will launch a massive campaign to keep their cities garbage free.

Under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Indian Swachhata League is being organized on September 17, 2022. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri declared the Indian Swachhata League open on September 9, 2022.

1800 plus cities have registered for the Indian Swachhata League. 47 cities with million plus citizens have registered for the league.

The top three states with maximum participation based on percentage of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) participating in the league are Odisha-100%, Assam-99% and Chhattisgarh-97%.

The city teams will be competing to clean locations near monuments, tourist attractions and beaches with a heavy footfall.

Locations includes Vishnupad, Sitakund, Akshaywati in Gaya, Tajganj in Agra, Nayaghat in Ayodhya, Buland Darwaza in Fatehpur Sikri, Lalbagh in Lucknow, Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Atal Bridge on Sabarmati river front, Gandhi Ashram, Sardar Patel Statue in Gandhinagar, Gomti river in Gujarat, Cuff Parade, Worli Fort, Juhu Patti in Greater Mumbai, Meghdoot Garden in Indore, Khandala Lake in Lonavla.