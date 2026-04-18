“Assam already affected”: Rahul Gandhi claims BJP using delimitation as political tool

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 18, alleged that the BJP-led central government attempted to bring changes to the country’s electoral map under the guise of a women’s reservation bill. Addressing an election rally, he claimed that states like Assam and Jammu and Kashmir have already witnessed such changes, and similar moves could be extended across the country.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to alter the balance of representation among states, alleging that the move could weaken smaller and northeastern states. He termed the alleged proposal as “anti-national” and against the federal structure of India, asserting that the opposition collectively resisted and defeated the bill in Parliament.

He further claimed that delimitation was being used as a political tool to influence representation and warned that such steps could impact the cultural, linguistic, and political identity of various states. Gandhi also urged voters to remain vigilant, stating that protecting the Constitution and the federal framework remains crucial.