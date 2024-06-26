The 4-day-long annual menstruation cycle of Maa Kamakhya, which was magnificently celebrated as Ambubachi Mela, came to end as the doors of the sanctum sanctorum have opened for devotees. The temple doors, which had been closed since the start of the event on June 22, was opened on Tuesday (June 25) for the devotees.

This year's footfall was comparatively more than the previous years as millions of devotees flocked inside the temple in Assam's Guwahati, to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

According to temple secretary Jnan Nath Sarma (Gyan), last year, the temple witnessed around 22 lakh devotees from across the world, however this year, the number reached up to 30 lakh.

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In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Sarma said that the Ambubachi Mela and Kamakhya Temple have now become a global deal after it gained widespread publicity from the media houses.

"Initially, only the sadhus and people into spiritual practices were aware of the mela, but now since the word has been spread across social media platforms and media, devotees across the world visit Ambubachi Mela 2024," Sarma added.

This year saw a large gathering of sadhus, including Naga sadhus and holy men from around the world, including Nepal and Canada.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE DEVOTEES IN KINNAR AKHADA

Every year the Ambubachi Mela sees an active participation from the Kinnar Akhada, for transgender devotees. This year, even the number of devotees in the akhara were more, as per a temple committee member.

Devotees were even seen seeking blessings from the transgenders who were present outside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Speaking about more transgender devotees in the temple, the temple committee member said that, with the state cabinet approving the Transgender policy, the community is now free to visit

The Assam government and Kamakhya Temple Management Committee have made all the arrangements for the big annual festival.

Taking into account the increasing number of devotees this year and the scorching heat in the state, Jnan Nath Sarma said that they have increased the number of water tanks distributed to the devotees. Even the number of medical camps, rest camps have been increased this year.

Sarma also said that, the resting and food arrangements were not done this time inside the temple premises, so that devotees get enough space to pray inside the temple.

The camps set up by the authorities were situated near Pandu Port and Kamakhya Railway Station.

PROTESTS BY PEOPLE

However, the last day of Ambubachi Mela 2024, June 25, witnessed an unusual scenario, where thousands of devotees staged a protest at the main gate of the temple, effectively blocking all entry and exit points.

The protesters cited inadequate amenities as the main reason for their demonstration, highlighting the lack of proper sanitation and medical facilities for the sadhus attending the festival.

Complaints included the absence of ambulances and medical services, restricted access to the temple complex. Several devotees even claimed that authorities mistreated them, including senior citizens being subjected to police violence.

Additionally, some transgenders claimed that NGO members had barred them from using the toilets on the premises and confiscated identity cards from certain devotees.

These protestors voiced their frustrations through slogans directed at the administration and police, criticising the stringent rules that limited their movement.

They also accused the administration of restricting the free movement of Naga Sadhus in areas of religious significance.

Despite these challenges, the Ambubachi Mela 2024 remains a significant religious event, drawing devotees from across the globe and reinforcing the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Maa Kamakhya Temple.