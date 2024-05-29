The sacred Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest gatherings of devotees, will take place from June 22 to 26, at the Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati, Assam. The temple management has announced the Mahayoga of Ambubachi Mela and has formed a special committee to oversee the fair.

Ambubachi Mela celebrates the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, the deity of motherhood, at the Kamakhya Temple, a prominent Hindu shrine and one of the 52 Shakti Peethas. Unique to this temple, there is no worship of traditional idols; instead, the revered object is a 'Yoni' shaped stone.

During the festival, it is believed that the goddess undergoes her yearly menstrual cycle, and as a mark of seclusion, the temple remains closed for three days starting from the 7th day of the Hindu month of Ashadh. The temple reopens ceremonially on the 12th day, marking the end of the seclusion period. This reopening is followed by large-scale celebrations, drawing thousands of devotees who seek blessings for fertility and prosperity.

The term "Ambubachi" translates to "spoken with water," signifying the onset of the monsoon rains which are essential for making the soil fertile. During the festival, regular worship is paused, and agricultural activities such as plowing and sowing are forbidden. Devotees also refrain from cooking, and on the fourth day, they purify dishes and clothing with water.

As part of the rituals, devotees participate in cleansing ceremonies, and entering the shrine post-rituals is considered auspicious. The prasad, offered in forms of Angodak (sacred water) and Angabastra (sacred cloth), is distributed among the devotees.