The first ever ambulance service for cows in the northeast was launched in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday.

Notably, the service will be run by an NGO, Gopal Gaushala, which claims that it is the first cow ambulance service in the entire Northeast.

In 2020, the 'gaushala,' or chow shelter, established a cow hospital.

"The ambulance service will make it possible to treat seriously ill and injured cows swiftly. I am pleased that the 'gaushala' is raising the bar in terms of treating injured and sick cows, "Pegu said.

"We had a lot of difficulties bringing the sick cows to the shelter, so we launched this ambulance service," he explained.

"We have been unable to save sick cows on multiple instances, but now we are hoping for assistance from the ambulance service," he continued.

The ambulance, which is equipped with a hydraulic lift, was brought in from Ahmedabad.