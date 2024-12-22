An American tourist was killed in Assam's Hojai district on December 21, after her two-wheeler collided with a truck, according to a senior police officer.

The tourist, who has been identified as Berry Thompson, was on a motorcycle trip across the Northeast.

When the accident took place, Thompson was travelling from to Tezpur from Silchar.

Speaking to PTI, Hojai Superintendent of Police (SP), Saurabh Gupta informed that the accident took place when the tourist was taking a turn.

“It looks like there was some miscalculation, leading to the accident. The tourist was injured and rushed to a hospital. She died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Gupta said the US consulate has been contacted and the body of the woman has been kept at the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

He added that the truck has been seized and the driver detained.