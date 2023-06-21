In the midst of the ongoing fight, unrest, and violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, two Naga legislators held a meeting with six Kuki MLAs in Guwahati on June 21.

As per sources, a detailed meeting will be held along with all the MLAs consisting of Naga and Kuki MLAs in New Delhi in the next week which will bring out more clarity on the next course of action.

However, the source close to the development did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, claiming it to be too early to reveal.

Meanwhile, on May 20, eight of the nine signatories who have written a memorandum claiming Biren Singh have lost public support joined a group of 30 BJP MLAs in New Delhi including his son-in-law Rajkumar Imo Singh, posed in front of media persons, showcasing unity.

The nine signatories, who claimed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led state government had lost public support, were all BJP MLAs from Manipur—Karam Shyam Singh, Th. Radheshyam Singh, Nishikant Sing Sapam, Kh. Raghumani Singh, S. Brojen Singh, T Robindro Singh, S Rajen Singh, S Kebi Devi, and Dr Y. Radheshyam.

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