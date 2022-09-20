BJP national president and Union Home Minster Amit Shah will visit Guwahati on October 8 and will take part in a massive rally, said an official statement from the state party unit said on September 20.

The statement further read that a huge party rally will be organized at Khanapara in Guwahati on October 8 under the leadership of Bhabesh Kalita, where around 40,000 party workers and office bearers will participate in the rally which will be attended by JP Nadda Amit Shah.

"This is an indicator of the fact that there is no discussion whatsoever in the higher echelons of the party regarding change of party leadership in the state," said Chief Spokesperson of BJP, Assam Pradesh and MP, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

"Under the leadership of State BJP President, Bhabesh Kalita, the party has been carrying out massive programmes thus extending its reach far and wide ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 2024," Tasa added.

In the statement, the chief spokesperson while refuting news reports in a section of the media, clearly stated that there was no iota of truth about the change of party leadership in the state.

Tasa also urged the people not to believe in such baseless news and also asked the media to file reports based on facts.

"News based on speculation not only create misunderstanding in society but also dent the credibility of media houses filing such stories," quipped Tasa.

The BJP has a wide and strong support base in the state with over 40 district committees, 400 mandals, and 6,500 shakti kendras besides eight numbers of morchas encompassing different ethnic communities and all sections of people living in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

More than 45 lakh party workers have been working selflessly and relentlessly for building the base of the party by setting up more than 28,000 booth committees in the state. For a party with wide reach, there is no question of discussing on trivial issues of plains-hills, Barak-Brahmaputra, Upper-Lower, north-south, and so on and so forth.

''For every party worker, there is an assigned role. As per party direction, each and every party worker has been carrying out his or her duties conscientiously and assiduously. The BJP is a party that does not discuss issues related to region or area specific,'' the statement added.

It further said that the party has been according equal importance to all the areas and regions and that is the reason why the party has become a political force to be reckoned with in the entire state.

Chief Party Spokesperson and MP, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa termed the insinuation levelled by a section of people that there are differences of opinion in the BJP rank and file of upper-lower Assam as a blatant lie and baseless.