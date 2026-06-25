Assam among 16 states covered under CBI’s operation against ‘Digital Arrest’ scams

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a massive nationwide operation against cyber fraud networks involved in so-called "Digital Arrest" scams, conducting coordinated raids across 16 states under Operation Chakra-VI.

As part of the large-scale crackdown, CBI teams carried out searches at more than 80 locations across the country. To execute the operation, the agency constituted 60 special teams that simultaneously raided suspected premises linked to cybercrime syndicates.

In Assam, extensive searches were conducted in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts as investigators targeted individuals and entities suspected of having links to organized cyber fraud networks.

During the searches, CBI officials seized several incriminating documents, mobile phones, digital devices and records related to financial transactions. The seized materials are expected to aid investigators in tracing the operations and financial flows of the alleged cybercrime networks.

According to officials, the operation is aimed at dismantling organized syndicates that defraud victims through "Digital Arrest" scams. In such frauds, criminals allegedly impersonate law enforcement officers, government officials or regulatory authorities and use intimidation tactics to coerce victims into transferring money under the pretext of avoiding legal action.

Operation Chakra-VI forms part of the CBI's continuing efforts to combat the growing menace of cybercrime and strengthen enforcement against sophisticated online fraud networks operating across multiple states.

Further investigation is underway, and the agency is examining the evidence collected during the raids to identify additional suspects and uncover the broader network behind the scams.