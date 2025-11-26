Assam among 20 states under scrutiny as Centre freezes Jal Jeevan Mission funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a freeze on fresh funding for the Jal Jeevan Mission after inspections exposed widespread lapses in actual water delivery, despite states reporting completed tap connections across the country.

The directive follows field investigations that revealed a significant gap between claimed infrastructure and functional household supply. Among states facing penalties, Assam has been flagged for irregularities alongside six others, with the Centre recovering Rs 12.95 crore from a total penalty of Rs 129.27 crore imposed for procedural, financial and quality violations.

Officials said Assam is among 20 states and union territories where irregularities have been confirmed. The state has submitted its action taken report following the deployment of senior Central Nodal Officers who conducted on-ground verification of water supply claims.

Nationwide, the mission—launched in 2019 with a Rs 3.6 lakh crore outlay but now exceeding Rs 4.33 lakh crore in spending—has extended infrastructure to 19.36 crore households. However, inspections conducted between 2022 and 2024 found that 14 to 16 per cent of areas with reported tap connections were not receiving a regular water supply.

Gujarat faces the steepest recovery at Rs 120.65 crore, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tripura, Assam and Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister has made clear that no state will receive additional funds until complaints are resolved and functional water supply is demonstrated.

The Centre has initiated action in 607 cases involving 62 officials, 969 contractors and 153 third-party inspection agencies. Nine FIRs have been filed, resulting in arrests including a former minister, 10 officials and eight contractors.

Officials attributed recurring problems to weak operation and maintenance systems, particularly in regions where gram panchayats lack technical capacity. States with stronger local governance structures, such as Kerala, have shown markedly better outcomes.

All 32 states and union territories have now submitted progress updates. The government has made clear that transparency and actual water delivery—not merely reported infrastructure—will determine future allocations.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an extension of the scheme until 2028, but officials said no decision on further funding will be taken until states demonstrate corrective measures.