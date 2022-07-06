The National Health Authority (NHA) has announced the successful inclusion of over one lakh government and private health care institutions in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's Health Facility Registry (ABDM).

The highest number of verified health facilities are in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Assam. Among the verified facilities, around 97% belong to the government sector.

More than lakh healthcare facilities in the public and private sectors have been successfully added to the Health Facility Registry (HFR) (ABDM) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

This significant accomplishment paves the way for wider national adoption of digital health platforms and services.

ABDM is the government's flagship programme, and it is being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA).

The Health Facility Registry (HFR), which is being developed as part of the ABDM, is a comprehensive database of all of the nation's medical facilities, including both conventional and modern ones.

Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, and imaging facilities are all included, as are both public and private health facilities.