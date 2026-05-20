Assam among States selected for Google’s AI educator programme

Google has announced a major initiative to expand artificial intelligence (AI) education and digital literacy in India, with Assam among the key States selected for a new educator training programme.

The announcement was made during the Education World Forum 2026 in London, where the US-based technology giant unveiled partnerships with several State governments, education boards and UNICEF to strengthen AI integration in schools and higher education institutions.

As part of the initiative, Google will roll out the Google AI Educator Series (GES) in collaboration with the governments of Assam, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board.

The company said the mobile-first programme has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to train teachers and faculty members in the responsible use of AI tools in classrooms.

Importantly for Assam, the training modules will initially be available in six Indian languages, including Assamese, alongside Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Odia and Punjabi.

According to Google, the programme will help educators learn how to use AI platforms such as Gemini to improve classroom learning experiences and personalise education delivery.

The company also announced a three-year global partnership with UNICEF covering India, Brazil, Pakistan and Kenya to support innovation in education and improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.

Under the collaboration, AI-powered tools such as Gemini and ReadAlong will be used to support reading fluency, comprehension and personalised learning, while NotebookLM will also be explored for classroom applications.

Google said the initiative would focus on bridging digital divides by improving access to technology, training and learning resources for educators and students.

The company added that the programme builds on its broader efforts to expand AI-enabled education initiatives across India and the Asia-Pacific region.

Officials said UNICEF will publish annual impact reports to assess the effectiveness of the initiative and identify scalable education solutions across participating countries.

The inclusion of Assamese in the first phase of localisation is being seen as a significant step towards making AI-based educational tools more accessible to teachers and students in Assam.



(Inputs from IANS)