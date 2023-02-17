Assam ranks among the top five states which contributed to national political parties in the fiscal year 2021-23, as per a detailed report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Segregation of donations according to state was made by ADR based on the addresses provided by the parties in their donations report to the ECI.

A total of Rs 395.849 crore was donated to the national parties from Delhi, followed by Rs 105.3523 crore from Maharashtra and Rs 44.9584 from Gujarat.

Assam contributed Rs 23.0695 crore while Karnataka contributed Rs 22.9764 crore.

On the otherhand, a total of Rs 12.2638 crore could not be attributed to any state/union territory due to incomplete/undeclared information provided by the parties.

Donors from corporates/business sectors Vs. individual donors

2551 donations to the National parties were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to Rs 625.883 cr (80.1619% of total donations) while 4506 individual donors donated Rs 153.328 cr (19.6379% of total donations) to the parties during FY 2021-22.

2068 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP (Rs 548.808 cr) while 2876 individual donors donated Rs 65.774 cr to the party during FY 2021-22.

INC received a total of Rs 54.567 cr via 170 donations from corporate/business sectors and Rs 40.892 cr via 1085 individual donors during FY 2021-22.

BJP (Rs 548.808 cr) received more than seven times the total amount (Rs 77.075 cr) of corporate donations declared by all other National parties for the FY 2021-22.

Also Read: Tripura assembly election 2023: BJP has highest crorepati nominees, Jishnu Dev Varma tops the chart, claims ADR report

Top donors to National Parties, FY 2021-22

Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of Rs 353 cr to BJP and INC together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated Rs 336.50 cr to BJP (54.75% of total funds received by the party) and Rs 16.50 cr to INC (17.28% of total funds received by the party).

Ranjana Sachdev Santosh donated Rs 16.00 cr from 1 donation to NCP and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited donated Rs 15.00 cr from 1 donation to INC.

Pacific Exports donated Rs 10.50 cr from 7 donations, Ab General Electoral Trust donated Rs 10.00 cr from 2 donations, Shreeji Shipping donated Rs 10.00 cr from 1 donation and Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital donated Rs 10.00 cr from 10 donations to BJP in the FY 2021-22.

The BJP received Rs 614 crore as donations in 2021-22, while the Congress got Rs 95 crore, according to poll reform body ADR.

ADR Observations

1. INC, AITC, CPI(M), BJP and CPI submitted contribution reports after a delay of 30 days, 33 days, 34 days, 37 days and 52 days, respectively.

2. It is to be noticed that BJP has declared Rs 614.526 cr but the actual calculated amount is Rs 614.626 cr in its donation statement for FY 2021-22.

3. 3 National parties, BJP, INC and CPI(M) had not declared PAN details of 452 donations through which the parties collected a total of Rs 10.843 cr (1.389% of the total donations declared by National parties).

4. 6 National Parties (INC- Rs 69.40 lakhs, BJP-Rs 46.80 lakhs, NCP- Rs 17.00 lakhs, CPI(M)- Rs 2.00 lakhs, NPEP- Rs 1.00 lakh and CPI- Rs 30,000) have declared Rs 1.365 cr from 62 donations having missing/incorrect PAN details.

5. BJP declared 1140 donations of Rs 12.673 cr, CPI(M) collected 372 donations worth Rs 6.339 cr, AITC collected 7 donations of Rs 43.00 lakhs, INC collected 17 donations of Rs 41.00 lakhs and NPEP collected 7 donations of Rs 17.70 lakhs having incomplete cheque/DD details where cheque number, bank details on which it was drawn and the date on which the cheque was received/ encashed is not provided. Thus, without the complete cheque/DD details, it would be a time-consuming process to link the donors against their donations and hence, trace the money trail.

6. As done for the last 16 years, MP has remarkably declared again that the party did not receive any donations above Rs 20,000.