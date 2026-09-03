Assam among top-performing states in implementing new criminal laws: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has consistently remained among the top-performing states in India in implementing the new criminal laws, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma said that since the rollout of the Nyay Sanhitas on July 1, 2024, Assam has scored 92.16 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 74.86 per cent.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam has achieved 100 per cent compliance in key parameters, including the rollout of the Nyay Sanhitas and Model Rules, the Inter Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) Data Sharing Matrix, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and the Medico-Legal Examination and Post Mortem Reporting System.

Sarma said the state government remains committed to ensuring that every victim is heard, every case is pursued to its conclusion and citizens receive timely justice.