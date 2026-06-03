Assam among top three states in school internet connectivity growth: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 2, said the state's inclusion among the top three states in India for growth in school internet connectivity reflects a broader transformation in the education sector over the past decade.

In a post on X, Sarma said the recognition by the Government of India highlights significant improvements across key educational infrastructure indicators under the NDA government's tenure.

"When the Government of India ranks Assam among the Top 3 states for growth in school internet connectivity, it reflects a larger transformation," the Chief Minister said.

He noted that several crucial indicators, including electricity supply, availability of computers, girls' toilets and internet access in schools, have witnessed substantial progress over the last ten years.

According to Sarma, the improvements are part of the state's efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure and enhance learning opportunities for students, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The Chief Minister asserted that the progress achieved so far is only the beginning of a larger developmental push in the education sector.

"Electricity, computers, girls' toilets, internet access—every key indicator has improved over a decade of NDA governance. And we are just getting started," he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts by both the Centre and the Assam government to expand digital infrastructure in educational institutions and bridge the digital divide across the state.