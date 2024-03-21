A team of seven individuals from Punjab, including five members from 'Akal Takht', a lawyer, and the father of Amritpal, visited Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet ten detainees, including Amritpal Singh.

These detainees, charged under the National Security Act (NSA), have reportedly been on a hunger strike since February 16, demanding to be shifted to Amritsar Jail due to security concerns.

In response to the detainees' deteriorating health, the Akal Takht members aim to persuade them to end their strike by offering them 'Prasad' from the temple.



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The team also reported that following the Akal Takht’s instructions, the relatives of the Dibrugarh detainees, including Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, recently ended a 25-day hunger strike after receiving 'karah parshad' from the Golden Temple.

Earlier this month, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun via an audio message blamed PM Modi for the assassination of Khalistnai leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia while also threatening him of dire consequences if anything happens to the Khalistani leaders and associates of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh jailed in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Pannun has also threatened severe repercussions if any harm comes to the Khalistani leaders or associates of Amritpal Singh, a Waris Punjab De member, currently incarcerated at Dibrugarh Central Jail.