Regarding the guidance of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at AAMSU press conference at Bartalua in Sirang. All Assam Minority Students Union briefly AMSU president Rejaul Karim sarkar addressed a press conference reacting to NRC in Sirang Bartalua.

Reacting to the government's decision on NRC at the press conference, he said NRC was made under the supervision of the supreme court of the country was also re-examined by 27 per cent of the people following complaints by the entire Kusu party organisation.

The Supreme Court also rejected the government approach after that. But AAMSU opposed the government's decision to take a re-review in the end.

The AAmsu president made it clear that AAmsu would go back to the Supreme Court in this regard after trusting the court. Overall AAMSU made it clear in the press conference that they do not want a review of NRC in any way.