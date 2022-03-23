The Assam Motor Workers Association (AMWA) has called a 48-hours Chaka bandh on 28th and 29th March, 2022.

The AMWA has called a two-day strike in protest against the alleged “atrocities” of the state government upon commercial motor vehicle workers and owners.

In a statement, the AMWA allegedly claimed that the Assam government has failed to provide any type of assistance to commercial vehicle drivers and conductors who have endured tremendous economic hardship in the last two years as a result of the covid-induced lockdown.

More details are awaited.