The Assam Motor Workers Association (AMWA) has declared a 48-hour Chakka Bandh, which would commence on Monday.

Because to the Chakka bandh, all kinds of public transportation, including buses and taxis, are expected to be suspended throughout the state.

The strike has been announced in response to the state government's claimed "atrocities" against commercial vehicle employees and owners.

According to the AMWA, the two-day bandh has been organised to protest the state government's persecution of commercial motor vehicle owners and workers.

A two-day nationwide strike has been announced by a combined forum of key trade unions on the 28th and 29th of Match to protest central government policies hurting workers, farmers, and ordinary people.

The All India Bank Employees Association has endorsed the strike. Coal, steel, oil, telecommunications, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance, as well as the financial industry, are all expected to join the statewide strike.