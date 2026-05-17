Assam and Arunachal Pradesh's Professionals stress need for AAC awareness to support speech and inclusion

More than 50 professionals from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh working in the disability, rehabilitation and education sectors have stressed the need to improve knowledge and practical understanding of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) to support natural speech rather than replace it.

The discussions took place during a two-day Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) workshop on AAC, organised to build skills and capacities in communication methods for individuals with a wide range of speech impairments, including people with developmental disabilities.

Special educators, speech therapists and rehabilitation practitioners attending the workshop highlighted the importance of person-centred approaches in communication support and underlined the growing need for trained professionals capable of addressing diverse communication and learning requirements.

AAC refers to methods that help individuals communicate using signs, gestures, objects, pictures, symbols and words. These systems may range from low-tech to high-tech communication tools and are designed to supplement and support speech while promoting inclusion and independence.

The workshop featured interactive sessions, demonstrations and discussions on communication strategies, multidisciplinary interventions and support mechanisms for individuals with complex communication needs.

Experts and leaders in the field, including Sudha Kaul of the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy, conducted sessions during the programme.

Other speakers included Madhurima Dasgupta, Diba Nahin and Dipam Das.

Organisers said the workshop also provided participants with a platform to exchange best practices and strengthen professional collaboration across disciplines.