After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cancer drugs from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the decision taken by the finance department.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sarma exalted that the reducuction in GST will benefit patients and a boost in the ongoing investments in cancer care.

He stated on X, "We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the entire GST Council for their decision to reduce GST on cancer drugs from 12% to 5%. The reduction in rates will be a big boost to patients and supplement ongoing investments in cancer care."

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also hailed the move taken in the GST Council meeting which was held on September 9.

CM Sangma stated on X that the reduction in the cost of cancer treatment will be beneficial for common man. He stated, "The reduction of GST rate on cancer drugs from 12% to 5% with the intention of bringing down the cost of cancer treatment will immensely lessen the burden of cancer treatment for the common man. Thank FM Nirmala Sitharaman for this decision in the GST Council meeting today."

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the GST meet had announced that the council decided to reduce the rates on some cancer drugs. She further said that the council will take a call on the reduction in rate on medical health insurance at the next meeting in November.

Sitharaman, who chaired the 54th meeting of the GST Council on September 9, said that GST rates on some cancer drugs have been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The council also reduced the rate on namkeen to 12 per cent from 18 per cent, she said.