Soil erosion poses a major threat in Assam and Meghalaya, impacting agricultural productivity, soil fertility, and water systems. Unplanned land use and population growth have exacerbated the problem, leading to reduced forest cover and accelerated erosion.

Researchers at IIT Delhi's Hydrosense Lab, led by Ravi Raj and Manabendra Saharia, have developed the Indian Water Erosion Dataset (IWED) to assess water erosion across India and support soil conservation efforts. The Indian Soil Loss Maps (ISLM) application aids in visualizing soil loss factors.

The study reveals that Assam and Meghalaya have the highest potential soil loss (PSL) values in India, at 78.16 and 77 tons per hectare per year, respectively, nearly four times the national average of 21 tons. Assam alone contributes 107.83 million tons annually, despite comprising only 2.4 per cent of India's area.

Three districts in Meghalaya—East Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, and South Garo Hills—rank among the top 20 most vulnerable districts due to high mean annual PSL values. The region's predominant loamy and clay loamy soils are especially prone to erosion, particularly on slopes. High rainfall erosivity and frequent flooding from the Brahmaputra River further aggravate soil loss.

Approximately 5 per cent of India's land, primarily in Assam and parts of Meghalaya, falls into the catastrophic erosion category (E6) with PSL values exceeding 100 tons per hectare per year, posing significant threats to infrastructure.



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