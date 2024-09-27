Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced today that the ongoing border negotiations between Assam and Meghalaya are set to continue, with the next round of talks anticipated in October. This decision comes as both states work towards resolving complex disputes that have persisted over the years.

In a media briefing, Sangma emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue, stating, “We have been having regular official meetings. Personally, I have also had discussions with Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. We have decided that we will continue the dialogue now and meet. Other areas are complicated, so we will have to ensure to discuss everything in minute details…. Most likely, we should be able to meet in October.”

The focus of the discussions will be on six remaining sensitive areas: Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-I & II, and Khanduli-Psiar. These regions have long been sources of contention, and resolving the disputes surrounding them is expected to be significantly more challenging than previous settlements. Both governments have reiterated their commitment to proceed cautiously due to the sensitive nature of these border issues.

The first phase of negotiations successfully addressed six out of twelve contentious areas. The upcoming October talks aim to tackle the more difficult disputes, with Sangma highlighting the necessity for detailed discussions. Regional committees from both states have conducted inspections of the disputed areas to facilitate informed negotiations.

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