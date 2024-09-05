Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to begin the second phase of border talks next month.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sangma mentioned that he had discussed the matter with the Assam CM over a casual dinner about three weeks or a month ago.

He said, 'We have both decided that at the earliest we expect that maybe in the month of October, we should be able to have the next round (of meeting).'

The first part of the second phase talks on the inter-state boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam was held on May 23, 2023.



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The six areas of dispute include Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-I & Block-II, and Khanduli-Psiar.

In July, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon convene a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the interstate border dispute talks.

The meeting aims to decide on a plan of action which will be followed during the border talks.

Meanwhile, inspection of the disputed areas is still underway, Tynsong informed.