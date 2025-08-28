Assam and Sikkim plan joint push to boost northeast tourism

Tourism ties between Assam and Sikkim are set for a major boost after a meeting in Guwahati between Nosang Limboo, Officer on Special Duty to a Member of Parliament from Sikkim, and Nirmalya Chaudhary, Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), North East Region.

The talks focused on building joint tourism initiatives that bring together Assam’s wildlife and river cruises with Sikkim’s Himalayan landscapes and adventure sports. Officials said the goal is to create a more complete travel experience for visitors while generating new economic opportunities for local communities.

“We are looking at a future where visitors to Sikkim can also explore Assam’s wildlife trails and river cruises, and vice versa,” Limboo said. “Such an exchange can give tourists a complete package of the Northeast’s natural and cultural treasures.”

Wildlife and adventure tourism emerged as key collaboration points. Assam’s Kaziranga and Manas National Parks could attract Sikkim’s adventure-loving tourists, while activities like trekking the Goechala trail and rafting in the Teesta could be promoted among Assam’s visitors.

Chaudhary, who also serves as Executive Director–Operations of Assam Bengal Navigation Co. Pvt. Ltd., said integrated packages would encourage longer stays. “If Assam and Sikkim come together in wildlife and adventure tourism, it will create a win-win model. Tourists want variety, and our states can complement each other beautifully,” he noted.

The meeting also explored the idea of Assam-Sikkim exchange programs for not only tourists but also guides, operators, and entrepreneurs. Cultural festivals, workshops, and joint promotional campaigns were among the proposals discussed.