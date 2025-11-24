Assam and UP Governors hold key talks to boost inter-state cooperation

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday, November 24 called on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, where the two leaders held a detailed discussion aimed at strengthening inter-state cooperation and improving governance practices. Senior officials from both Raj Bhavans were present during the meeting.

The interaction focused on enhancing collaboration between Assam and Uttar Pradesh across key developmental sectors. Among the major topics discussed were the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), expansion of dairy development programmes, and strategies to strengthen the fisheries sector.

Both Governors also deliberated on improving administrative coordination between the two states and exploring avenues for sharing successful governance models to boost efficiency and service delivery.

Acharya and Patel exchanged best practices currently being implemented in the Raj Bhavans of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the significance of knowledge-sharing between constitutional offices.

Expressing gratitude to Governor Patel for the constructive meeting, Governor Acharya said he was confident that the discussions would foster innovation, encourage mutual learning, and enhance inter-state cooperation. He added that such collaborative engagements are essential for accelerating development and ensuring inclusive growth in sectors that directly impact people’s lives and livelihoods.