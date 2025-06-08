To improve the delivery of nutrition and child welfare services in Assam, Minister of Water Resources and Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, on June 8 distributed smartphones to Anganwadi workers under the POSHAN Abhiyaan scheme. The event was held at the Puthibharal Auditorium in Morigaon district and was organized by the District Women and Child Welfare Department.

A total of 2,137 Anganwadi centers in the district benefited from the distribution, which included both workers and helpers. The smartphones are equipped with the POSHAN Tracker app, a digital tool aimed at better monitoring of nutrition indicators and enhancing the delivery of services related to maternal and child health.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hazarika said that POSHAN Abhiyaan is a visionary programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve nutrition outcomes in women and children. He reiterated that the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is fully committed to its successful implementation.

"Anganwadi workers and helpers are the backbone of our nutrition delivery system. They ensure that children get proper care even before birth and help shape their future. Their role in supporting pregnant and lactating mothers, especially in economically weaker families, is critical," said Hazarika.

The minister highlighted several steps taken by the state government to support Anganwadi workers. For the first time, the workers and helpers are receiving retirement benefits of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively. He also said that their longstanding issues are gradually being addressed and that new, visually appealing Anganwadi centers are being built across the state.

Morigaon district’s Guardian Minister, Kaushik Rai, who was also present at the event, spoke about various welfare schemes initiated by the state government. He mentioned the success of flagship programs like Orunodoi, which aims to offer financial support to women from low-income families.

Both ministers praised the work of the Anganwadi staff and encouraged them to continue their efforts with dedication and a sense of responsibility. They said the smartphones will help streamline data collection, improve efficiency and ensure that critical services reach the right beneficiaries on time.

Minister Hazarika also said that, under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, Assam is making rapid strides in development. He said that over 1.5 lakh government jobs have been given to the youth in the last four years through transparent recruitment processes. He said this was one of the government’s major achievements.