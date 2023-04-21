Rajiv Bhavan, the headquarters of the Indian National Congress in Guwahati, is abuzz with anticipation as the party gears up to potentially expel former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta. The decision comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by Angkita against the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief, Srinivas BV, accusing him of mental harassment, physical assault, and using derogatory language against her.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Kumar Borah, stated that the decision to expel Angkita Dutta is entirely up to the All India Congress Committee. However, a showcause notice has been issued to Angkita Dutta. Borah further stated that the allegations made by Angkita against Srinivas BV are disgraceful and tarnishing the image of the Congress party, and there is a possibility of Angkita's expulsion. However, no final decision has been made yet, as it is up to the All India Congress Committee.

Efforts to contact Angkita Dutta were unsuccessful as she was unavailable on the phone.

In a shocking turn of events, Angkita's complaint, filed at Dispur Police Station on April 19, has sent shockwaves through the Congress party. The serious allegations leveled by Angkita against Srinivas have raised concerns about the treatment of women leaders within the party and the internal functioning of the Congress.

According to Angkita's grievance, Srinivas has been mentally harassing her and passing chauvinistic remarks against her for the past six months. She further claimed that he used derogatory language and threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to complain about him to higher party officials.

Angkita did not hold back in recounting a disturbing incident that allegedly took place at a hotel in Chhattisgarh on March 25. She accused Srinivas of heckling her, holding her arm, pushing and pulling her, and threatening her with derogatory language. Despite bringing the matter to the attention of the party's high officials, Angkita stated that her complaints were ignored.

In response to Angkita's allegations, Srinivas has filed a defamation case against her and sent her a legal notice. However, Angkita remains resolute in her stance, stating that her complaint is not against the Congress party, but against Srinivas BV as an individual. "I am a Congress party worker. I have not filed a complaint against the party but against a particular person, Srinivas BV. I have worked for the party and will continue doing so. I wish the accused to receive punishment for his deeds," Angkita emphasized.

As the controversy unfolds, the Congress party has initiated the expulsion process against Angkita at Rajiv Bhawan. Party insiders reveal that the Congress leadership is taking these allegations seriously and has initiated an internal investigation into the matter.