People for Animal (PFA) all-India chief Maneka Gandhi called up PFA animal lover and activist Jonaki Buragohain of Sivasagar to take stock of the safety and health of these animals and also thanked the Sivasagar Sadar police for rescuing the animals.

Notaby, at a time when a section of people is torturing stray animals by behaving inhumanly, the people appreciate the promptness of the PFA workers.

It may be recalled that the Sivasagar Animal Husbandry Department, after examining the health of the 32 rescued cows, gave the animal identification tag and sent them to the cowshed in Jorhat.

Earlier on October 7, the Assam police seized 32 cattle heads from four pick-up vans in the Sivasagar district on Thursday night, October 6.

With this, as many as seven cattle smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to sources, the four trucks were intercepted while they were en route to Nagaon from Silapathar.

The Sivasagar police managed to seize 32 smuggled cows in a raid against the illegal cow syndicate at the Baniabari intersection on National Highway 37.

During the raid, police seized the vehicles with a total of 32 cows from four pick-up vans numbered AS04 CC 3255, AS03 CC 3040, AS04 BC 6473 and AS04 BC 7030.

Speaking to the media, the Officer in charge of Sivasagar police station said, "Based on secret information we have seized four vehicles from the Baniabari intersection in which 8 cattle heads are been found in four pick-up vans".

"The vehicles do not have permits to carry cattle and we are still investigating whether they were been transported legally or not," the officer added.