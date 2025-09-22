Assam announces 20 per cent bonus for tea garden workers ahead of Durga Puja

The Assam government has announced a 20 per cent bonus for workers employed at tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation, providing much-needed financial relief ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the decision following a cabinet meeting held on September 22, highlighting the government's focus on supporting the state's tea industry workforce during the festive season.

The bonus comes as a significant boost for tea garden workers, who form a crucial part of Assam's economy and have been seeking better working conditions and compensation in recent years.

Among other major decisions, the cabinet sanctioned the establishment of the state's 10th police battalion at Sonapur near Guwahati, marking a significant expansion of Assam's security infrastructure with an investment of Rs 260 crore. The new battalion represents a major addition to the state's police force structure, which has been gradually expanding to address security challenges in the northeastern region.

The government also authorised the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society to operate the 5,000-capacity Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati, transferring management of the cultural venue to the organisation dedicated to preserving Assamese heritage.

Additionally, the cabinet enhanced benefits for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators working under the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council, approving improved remuneration packages, better leave entitlements, and the implementation of an annual appraisal system to evaluate their performance.