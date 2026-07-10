Assam announces Aerotropolis around Guwahati Airport, allocates Rs 2,100 crore for land acquisition

The Assam government on July 10 announced plans to develop a world-class Aerotropolis around the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, positioning it as a major urban growth centre to attract investment, create jobs and drive the state's long-term economic transformation.

Presenting the Assam Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the proposed Aerotropolis will serve as the nucleus of a new satellite city, inspired by successful urban development models such as Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram in Haryana and New Town Kolkata in West Bengal.

"Assam must create similar growth centres to unlock its full economic potential and provide opportunities for its youth," the minister said.

Baruah said the upcoming bridge over the Brahmaputra near the airport will further boost the development of the proposed urban hub by improving connectivity.

The project will be implemented by the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority (GSCDA), a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Assam government.

He said the Aerotropolis will be a 100 per cent government-owned project, ensuring that the benefits of development directly accrue to the people of Assam.

The proposed urban hub will feature world-class infrastructure, industrial and commercial districts, and modern social amenities, and is expected to emerge as a major destination for investment and employment generation.

To fast-track the project, the Finance Minister announced an allocation of Rs 2,100 crore for land acquisition for the Satellite City Project.

Describing the initiative as a transformative step for Assam's future, Baruah sought the support and cooperation of the people to realise the vision of creating a modern economic and urban growth centre around Guwahati.

