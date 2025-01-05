Prominent artists from Assam's cultural landscape will receive prestigious state awards this month, while new funding aims to boost local cinema infrastructure across the region.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah revealed that playback singer Anima Choudhury and folk singer Mukul Rabha will receive this year's Silpi Award. The announcement came alongside news of other significant cultural recognitions.

"This year's Silpi Award will be conferred on playback singer Anima Choudhury and folk singer Mukul Rabha," Borah said. He also announced that actress Reba Phukan will receive the Nat Surya Phani Sharma Award 2024, while actress Hira Neog will be honoured with the Sahityasarjya Atul Chandra Hazarika Award. The Bhimbor Deori Award will go to social worker Jaleswar Brahma.

The awards ceremony will take place in Golaghat on January 17 during Silpi Diwas, marking the death anniversary of cultural icon Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

In a separate development aimed at strengthening regional cinema, the state government launched a scheme offering ₹50 lakh each to 50 entrepreneurs for building new cinema halls.

"This initiative not only preserves our rich and vibrant cultural heritage but also provides a platform for local talent to flourish," Borah posted on X, highlighting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision for cultural development.

Interested entrepreneurs can submit applications to the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation until February 20, 2025. Applications can be submitted directly or by calling 8876519296.