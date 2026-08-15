Assam announces eight new sub-districts on eve of Independence Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 15 announced the creation of eight new sub-districts across the state on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, in a move aimed at taking administration closer to the people.

The newly announced sub-districts are Kamalpur, Barhampur, Rangnadi, Chichibargaon, Chabua-Lahowal, Khumtai, Katigorah and Barkhola.

The announcement was made by Sarma as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen grassroots-level administration and improve the delivery of government services.

The creation of the new administrative units is expected to make public services more accessible to residents and facilitate faster implementation of government schemes and programmes.

The move comes as Assam continues to undertake administrative restructuring aimed at improving governance and bringing government institutions closer to people in different parts of the state.