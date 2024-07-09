Assam government has unveiled plans for a massive recruitment drive aimed at filling approximately 35,000 government vacancies by April 2025. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 9 announced the initiative, emphasising a commitment to transparency throughout the process.

The recruitment efforts span various sectors, including law enforcement, education, and administrative services. For the Assam Police, over 6,400 positions will be filled, with physical tests scheduled to begin on October 3.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and Grade IV positions will follow a three-stage process: preliminaries, mains, and viva voce. For Grade III, which offers over 7,500 posts, preliminary exams are set for September 15, 22, and 29. Grade IV preliminaries, covering more than 4,500 positions, will take place on October 20 and 27.

Additionally, the education sector will see a significant boost with plans to recruit over 13,000 teachers for elementary and secondary schools. The government is expected to release details for this recruitment shortly.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed that all stages of these recruitment drives, including preliminary and main exams, skill tests, and physical tests where applicable, will be concluded within the April 2025 timeframe.

This comprehensive recruitment initiative aims to address unemployment concerns in the state while strengthening various government departments.