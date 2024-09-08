The Assam government has announced the merger of Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), aiming to form a unified Assam State School Education Board.

An official notification, duly ordered by the Assam Governor also announced the nomination of R. C. Jain, IAS (Retd.), as the Chairman of Assam State School Education Board for three years or upto 70 years (whichever is less from the date of issue of the notification).

Jain was hence released from the charges of Chairman, School Education Board (SEBA) of Assam with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the new board will synchronise school education tailored to the needs of the 21st century.

In a major milestone towards taking our education sector to new heights and in confirmity with NEP 2020, we have merged SEBA & AHSEC to form a unified 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝



The new board will synchronize school education tailored to the… pic.twitter.com/Q0kiLeTk64 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2024

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta said that the initiative aims to take the education sector of the state to new heights. He stated, "In a major milestone towards taking our education sector to new heights and in confirmity with NEP 2020, we have merged SEBA & AHSEC to form a unified Assam State School Education Board. The new board will synchronize school education tailored to the needs of the 21st century."

The order read, "Consequent upon enactment of the Assam State School Education Board Act, 2024 and thereby merging the Board of Secondary Education, Assam and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council and in exercise of the powers under Clause 5(1)(i) of the Assam State School Education Board Act, 2024, the Governor of Assam is pleased to nominate Shri R.C. Jain, IAS (Retd.), as the Chairman of Assam State School Education Board for a term of 3(three) years or upto 70 years whichever is less from the date of issue of this notification. Accordingly, Shri R.C Jain, IAS (Retd.) is hereby released from the charges of Chairman, School Education Board (SEBA) of Assam with immediate effect. The emoluments of the Chairman, Assam State School Education Board shall be as per the Clause 8 of the aforesaid act."