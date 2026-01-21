Assam announces monthly stipends for research scholars under new scheme

Assam will launch a financial support programme for research scholars on February 11, offering substantial monthly assistance to academics pursuing advanced studies.

The initiative, titled Atal Vichal Agragami Assam, will provide Rs 25,000 per month to research scholars across the state. Scholars with disabilities will receive enhanced support of Rs 40,000 monthly, ensuring inclusive access to academic opportunities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the scheme on social media, describing it as a measure to strengthen the state's research ecosystem. The programme aims to encourage intellectual development and foster innovation within Assam's academic community.

The announcement comes alongside another welfare measure targeting recent graduates. Through the Jibonsathi Prerna scheme, which launches a day earlier on 10 February, the state will distribute Rs 2,500 monthly for one year to 2025 graduates. The programme is designed to provide financial assistance during the transitional period as young professionals enter the job market.

The differentiated funding structure recognises the additional challenges faced by researchers with disabilities whilst maintaining competitive support for all scholars. State officials have positioned the scheme as part of broader efforts to retain academic talent and promote cutting-edge research within Assam's higher education institutions.

Details regarding application procedures and eligibility criteria are expected to be released closer to the launch date.