The Standing Finance Committee of Assam has approved a range of transformative projects across various sectors, with the Revenue & Disaster Management Department leading the charge with an impressive Rs 27 crore allocation for Bailey bridges and infrastructure projects. This allocation represents the highest single investment among the newly sanctioned initiatives.

Health Sector Initiatives:

The Health Department's significant projects include:

Assam Arogya Nidhi: Rs 10 crore.

Gratitude Benefit for ASHA Workers: Rs 9.42 crore.

Compensation for Pregnant Tea Garden Workers: Rs 11 crore.

Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP): Rs 13.32 crore.

Mobile Medical Units: Rs 13.66 crore.

Bio-Medical Equipment Maintenance Programme: Rs 17 crore.

Sanjibani - Village Outreach Programme: Rs 20.16 crore.

Snehasparsha Health Care Initiative: Rs 10 crore.

Susrusha Scheme: Rs 10 crore.

Sports & Youth Welfare:

Youth Clubs across Local Administrative Centres (LACs): Rs 16 crore.

Power Sector Enhancements:

132 KV Bus Augmentation at Kahilipara: Rs 9.63 crore.

Technical Upgradation of KLHEP Plant: Rs 10 crore.

Renewable Energy Projects Infrastructure: Rs 10 crore.

Online Transformer Conditioning Monitoring: Rs 9.5 crore.

2 MW Solar Power Project: Rs 9 crore.

Home & Political Department:

Procurement of 142 Bolero B4 BS6 Vehicles: Rs 12.89 crore.