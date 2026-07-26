Assam announces Professor Tabu Ram Taid Memorial Literary Awards 2026 recipients

The recipients of the Professor Tabu Ram Taid Memorial Literary Awards 2026 have been announced in Assam, recognising distinguished contributions to literature, language and translation. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the awardees in a post on X, describing their contributions to literature and language as commendable.

The Professor Tabu Ram Taid Literary Award 2026 has been conferred on Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, noted Khasi and English author, poet, novelist and professor at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, for his work Funeral Nights.

The Upanyas Samrat Rajanikanta Bordoloi Samannay Literary Award 2026 has been awarded to Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author, for her novel Mereng.

The Professor Tabu Ram Taid Mising Literary Award 2026 will be presented to Migang Kalinath Panging in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Mising language and literature.

The Professor Tabu Ram Taid Mising Translation Literary Award 2026 has been conferred on Migang Indreswar Pegu for translating Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali into the Mising language.

The awards will be presented on August 1 during the memorial programme honouring Prof. Tabu Ram Taid at Cotton University in Guwahati. The event is being organised by the Tabu Ram Taid Memorial Trust.