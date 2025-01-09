The Assam government has announced a major recruitment initiative for 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teaching positions across the state.

The teacher recruitment process will begin on February 15, 2025, with applications being accepted through March 31, 2025, on the Directorate of Elementary Education website dee.assam.gov.in.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: "Good news for aspiring educators of Assam!"

"To fulfill our mission of 1.5 lakh Govt jobs by 2026, we will soon open recruitment for 4,500 posts of LP & UP Teachers in the State," he added.

This recruitment drive is part of the state government's larger commitment to create one lakh government jobs. The education sector recruitment aims to strengthen the teaching workforce in primary schools across Assam.

Interested candidates can find detailed eligibility criteria, qualification requirements, and application procedures in the official advertisement on the department's website. The recruitment process marks a significant step toward addressing teaching staff requirements in Assam's primary education system.