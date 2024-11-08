Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to pregnant women and new born babies in tea gardens.

The key decision was taken as part of the 'Wage compensation scheme', ensuring 'Nari Samman', an initiative aimed at providing financial support and recognition to women workers.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Himanta exalted the success of the scheme which has benefitted over 1.3 lakh women so far.

He stated that the scheme has so far benefitted over 1.3 lakh women who have received Rs 127.77 crore directly into their bank accounts.

Earlier this month, the Government of Assam introduced stringent measures to combat illegal housing on tea garden land as part of its Mission Bashundhara 3 initiative. This move aims to regularize land occupancy while preserving the interests of indigenous people who have resided on these lands prior to December 31, 2022.

The Justice (Retd.) Biplab Sharma Commission's report has served as the foundation for these new regulations, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction in tea plantation areas. Under this initiative, any new building erected on tea garden land will now be classified as a criminal offense, underscoring the government's commitment to protecting these vital agricultural spaces.

In a bid to support those eligible, the government will provide a one-time relief option for individuals residing on tea garden land before the specified date.

These individuals will have the opportunity to acquire the land by paying a nominal 10 per cent premium.

However, it is important to note that these provisions do not extend to members of the tea plantation community constructing homes on their own land, ensuring that local residents are not adversely affected by the new guidelines.