Assam announces Rs 15.86 crore aid for 793 flood-hit schools across four districts

The Assam government will provide Rs 15.86 crore in financial assistance to 793 flood-affected schools across Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will ceremonially disburse the assistance during a programme for the distribution of application forms under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu Aasoni schemes at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

According to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, each eligible school will receive Rs 2 lakh in accordance with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms to help restore infrastructure damaged by the recent floods.

Of the total allocation, Rs 11 crore has been earmarked for 550 schools in Sivasagar, the worst-affected district. Charaideo will receive Rs 2.22 crore for 111 schools, Jorhat will get Rs 2.06 crore for 103 schools, while Golaghat has been allotted Rs 0.58 crore for 29 schools.

The financial assistance is aimed at supporting schools in repairing damaged classrooms, restoring essential facilities and ensuring the early resumption of normal academic activities following the floods.

The disbursement is part of the Assam government's ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures for educational institutions affected by the recent deluge in Upper Assam.