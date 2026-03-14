Assam announces Rs 20 crore direct compensation for unassisted flood victims in Kaliabor

Assam government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore as compensation for people in Kaliabor who had not previously received financial assistance following devastating floods in the region.



The announcement was made by Keshab Mahanta, Minister of the Disaster Management Department, during his visit to Kaliabor. The minister stated that the relief package has been approved to ensure that those flood victims who were earlier left out of compensation schemes finally receive the support they deserve.



According to Mahanta, the funds will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, ensuring transparency and timely delivery of financial aid to the affected families.



Officials said the decision aims to address gaps in earlier relief distribution and bring assistance to individuals who suffered losses during floods but were unable to receive support due to administrative or procedural reasons.



Floods remain a recurring challenge in several parts of Assam, often causing extensive damage to homes, crops and livelihoods. The newly sanctioned compensation is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to families in Kaliabor who continue to rebuild their lives after the disaster.