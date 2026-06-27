Assam announces Rs 4382 crore transformation plan for Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 27 announced an ambitious Rs 4,382 crore redevelopment plan for Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), aimed at transforming the state’s premier healthcare institution into one of India’s leading medical campuses.

Making the announcement through a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the proposed project would bring comprehensive changes to GMCH by upgrading infrastructure, expanding treatment facilities, and significantly enhancing patient care services.

“Wait till you see the new GMCH,” Sarma wrote, describing the initiative as a major milestone for Assam’s healthcare sector and a significant investment in public health infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister, the project envisions the creation of a modern healthcare campus equipped with advanced medical facilities designed to meet rising healthcare demands and improve service delivery across the region.

The redevelopment is expected to strengthen hospital capacity and ease the burden on existing infrastructure at GMCH, which caters to thousands of patients daily from Assam as well as neighbouring states in the Northeast.

Officials indicated that the transformation plan will focus on modernising hospital buildings, expanding healthcare services, and creating a more efficient and patient-centric environment.

Further details regarding the project scope, implementation timeline, and execution strategy are expected to be announced in the coming days.