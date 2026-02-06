Assam announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for families of labourers killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast

The Assam government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of three labourers from the state who were killed in a coal mine blast in neighbouring Meghalaya, as authorities stepped up coordination to identify victims and support bereaved families.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the deceased workers hailed from the Katigorah area of Barak Valley and that senior officials were in touch with Meghalaya to ascertain details of other possible victims from Assam. “We have sought details of the victims who are from Assam. Our chief secretary is in touch with his Meghalaya counterpart,” Sarma said.

At least 18 labourers were killed and several others were feared trapped after an explosion at an “illegal” coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district earlier on Thursday. The incident has again highlighted the dangers associated with unregulated mining in the region.

Announcing the compensation, Sarma said the state would stand by the affected families.

Earlier, the chief minister expressed grief over the deaths in a social media post, saying he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills” and offered “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this moment of immense grief”.

Meanwhile, the MLA of North Karimganj visited the homes of two of the deceased workers to check on their families. He met the relatives of brothers Nikunj Vaishnav and Krishna Vaishnav, conveyed condolences, and assured them of immediate assistance from the chief minister.

Family members broke down during the visit, underscoring the scale of the tragedy and the urgent need for relief and accountability following the deadly blast.