Assam CM announces Rs 5,000 one-time aid for tea garden workers under ‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’ initiative

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for tea garden workers (Cha Shramiks) under the state government’s initiative ‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’, aimed at preserving Assam’s rich tea heritage.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the scheme is part of several historic initiatives undertaken by his government to protect and promote Assam’s 200-year-old tea legacy.

“We have taken many historic initiatives to preserve Assam’s 200-year-old tea legacy. And ‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’ is one of them. Under the initiative, every Cha Shramik will receive Rs 5,000 as one-time financial support,” Sarma wrote.

The announcement is expected to benefit thousands of tea garden workers across the state, providing financial relief and acknowledging the contribution of the tea community to Assam’s economy and cultural identity.

Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s continued focus on the welfare of tea garden workers, who form a significant part of Assam’s workforce. Further details regarding eligibility criteria and disbursement of the financial assistance are expected to be announced soon.

The tea industry remains one of Assam’s most vital sectors, and the government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the livelihoods, heritage and welfare of those associated with it.