Assam announces Silpi Awards 2026; Late Samar Hazarika, Dhanada Pathak to be honoured

Assam government has announced the recipients of the prestigious Silpi Awards for 2026, with renowned singers Late Samar Hazarika and Dhanada Pathak named among the awardees. The honours, conferred by the state’s Cultural Affairs Department, celebrate outstanding contributions to Assamese art, literature, music, theatre, cinema and journalism.

The announcement was made ahead of the annual Silpi Divas observance on January 17 by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, who unveiled the list of awardees, pension recipients and beneficiaries during a press conference on Friday.

Alongside the Silpi Awards, the department also declared recipients of several state-level cultural honours for 2025. Eminent litterateur Moneswar Deori will receive the Krishna Kanta Handique Memorial Award, while veteran journalist Dr Amalendu Chakraborty has been selected for the Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and Contribution. Noted theatre personality Karuna Deka will be conferred the Natasurya Phani Sarma Award, acclaimed filmmaker Arup Manna will receive the Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award, and Abani Ranjan Pathak has been named for the Biju Phukan Award.

The state government also announced extensive financial support for artists under various welfare schemes. As many as 83 artists and three differently-abled artists will receive the Regular Silpi Pension, while 170 artists and differently-abled persons will be honoured with the Barxik Silpi Sanman. Additionally, 26 artists will be granted Regular Family Pension, and five families of deceased artists will receive a one-time special financial assistance, reaffirming the government’s commitment to artist welfare.

Silpi Divas, observed annually on January 17, commemorates the death anniversary of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Assam’s iconic cultural luminary—poet, playwright, filmmaker, composer and freedom fighter—who passed away in 1951. The day stands as a tribute to Assam’s artistic conscience and creative heritage.

Among the Silpi Award recipients, the recognition of Late Samar Hazarika carries particular emotional significance. The acclaimed singer, who passed away recently, was the younger brother of legendary cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Samar Hazarika began his musical journey in the 1960s, releasing his first album in 1968, and went on to lend his voice to several popular Assamese films, including Uppath, Bowari and Prabhati Pakhir Gaan. His numerous albums and enduring musical contributions earned him a distinct place in Assam’s cultural history.