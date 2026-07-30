Assam announces six-month loan moratorium for flood victims in four districts

The Assam government has announced a six-month moratorium on loan instalments for flood-affected borrowers in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat, providing relief to families and farmers hit by the devastating floods.

The moratorium will be effective from July 19, 2026, and will apply to borrowers whose loan accounts were classified as standard accounts and not as non-performing assets (NPAs).

The relief measure will cover housing loans, education loans and vehicle loans.

After the completion of the six-month moratorium period, borrowers will be allowed to extend their loan repayment tenure by six months to one year, depending on their requirements and the applicable banking norms.

The state government has also announced a six-month moratorium on farm loans, crop loans and loans availed by self-help groups (SHGs) in the four flood-hit districts.

During the moratorium period, eligible borrowers will not be required to pay their regular loan instalments.

The repayment schedule may subsequently be extended to ease the financial burden on families, farmers and self-help groups affected by the floods.

The decision is aimed at providing immediate financial relief to people whose homes, agricultural activities, livelihoods and businesses have been severely affected by the flood disaster.