Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 15 announced that a five-day tribal fair will be organised in Guwahati from November 10, 2027, while a tribal museum will also be established in the state next year.

Pegu shared the announcements while highlighting initiatives for the welfare, education and recognition of tribal communities.

Speaking about representation at the highest constitutional office, Pegu said that a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, currently holds the office of President of India. He attributed her elevation to the position to the support and generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On tribal education, Pegu said that Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are being developed across the country with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore for tribal students. He added that of the 17 such schools planned in Assam, eight are currently functional.

The minister also announced the recipients of the 2026 Janjatiya Gaurav Awards, which will be conferred on five distinguished personalities from the state.

The awardees are entrepreneur Kirat Brahma, theatre personality Pabitra Rabha, artisans Puhin Daula and Mangal Singh Kro, and musician Dr Gumthao Basumatary.

The announcements highlighted the state's initiatives and plans concerning tribal education, cultural preservation and recognition of contributions by members of indigenous communities.