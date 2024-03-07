Basant Singh, a supporter of Waris Punjab De, was shifted from Dibrugarh Central Jail to Assam Medical College and Hospital for medical care after his health deteriorated on March 7.

This incident follows the hospitalisation of two associates of Amrit Pal Singh, who have been on an indefinite hunger strike since February 17 inside the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Kulwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh were admitted at AMCH ICU yesterday after their health conditions deteriorated.

As per sources, the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and nine Sikh youth who have been detained under National Security Act (NSA) are said to be in an indefinite hunger strike since 17th February in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Also read: Assam: Waris Punjab De member Kulwant Singh rushed to Assam Medical College after epilepsy attack